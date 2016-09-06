Anti-death penalty group wants court recommendations enacted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest anti-death penalty group wants more recommendations for changing the state’s capital punishment law to be enacted.

Ohioans To Stop Executions says lawmakers have only approved four of 56 proposals made by an Ohio Supreme Court task force in 2014. The organization says in an annual report released Tuesday that six more are pending in the Legislature but have yet to receive support in both the House and Senate.

The report also says prosecutors sought the death penalty in 26 cases last year, five more than in 2014.

Most cases came from counties that traditionally seek the death penalty more often. Those include Franklin, Hamilton, Lake, Mahoning (mah-HOH’-ning), Stark and Trumbull counties.

Ohio hasn’t executed anyone in almost three years because of a lack of lethal injection drugs.