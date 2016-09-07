BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Ann Sanner is on the desk. Interim New Editor Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

UPCOMING WEDNESDAY:

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Uncertainty prevails across Ohio as a law legalizing medical marijuana under very limited circumstances is set to take effect Thursday. By Julie Carr Smyth. UPCOMING: 575 words by noon, photos.

TOP STORIES:

HEROIN OVERDOSES-SUDDEN SPIKES

CINCINNATI — An Ohio county coroner fears the Cincinnati area has been used as a “test tube” by heroin dealers for use of a powerful animal tranquilizer. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 450 words, photos.

AP EXPLAINS-VOTING RIGHTS-BATTLEGROUND OHIO

COLUMBUS — One of the biggest prizes in the presidential election is home to three disputes over voting rights. The lawsuits challenge the Ohio’s limits to early voting, its ballot procedures, and its process for purging voters from its registration rolls. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 610 words, photos.

DEATH PENALTY

WASHINGTON — Is the death penalty in America gradually dying? There have been just two executions since May 1 and the total for 2016 probably will hit a 25-year low. States that have had to halt executions, including Ohio, are trying to figure out how to resume. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ALSO:

— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO-REVIEW: Ohio’s largest anti-death penalty group wants more recommendations for changing the state’s capital punishment law to be enacted.

EX-STANFORD SWIMMER-RAPE

XENIA — A former Stanford University swimmer whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman sparked a national outcry has registered as a sex offender in Ohio, where he’s living with his parents. SENT: 315 words, photos, video.

WITH:

EX-STANFORD SWIMMER-RAPE-THE LATEST.

SENATE 2016-OHIO

COLUMBUS — A major national Democratic political group is canceling more ad spending in the Ohio Senate race as the state’s former governor lags his well-funded Republican opponent. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: 200 words by 7 p.m.

RANCHING STANDOFF-Q&A

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trial is gearing up this week for armed ranchers who took over a national bird sanctuary in rural Oregon to oppose federal management of public lands. Jury selection starts Wednesday in the case against Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy and six others who helped seize Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 2. They are charged with conspiring to prevent federal employees from doing their jobs. Several others were indicted, and many have pleaded guilty. By Steven Dubois. SENT: 780 words, photos.

WITH:

RANCHING STANDOFF-THE DEFENDANTS — A look at the defendants in the trial.

LEAD POISONING-CLEVELAND

CLEVELAND — Officials reviewing Cleveland’s backlog of unresolved lead poisoning cases ask the Ohio Department of Health to close more than 1,100 of them, a move the city says shows progress in its effort to fix its troubled lead poisoning program. SENT: 265 words.

IN BRIEF:

— YOUNG AMISH-PARTY ARRESTS: Authorities in the heart of Ohio’s Amish country say they arrested more than 70 people in a raid at a weekend party in a field that was expected to attract hundreds of Amish youth.

— OHIO FAMILY KILLED: Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is arguing that releasing the final autopsy reports in the unsolved slayings of eight people from one family would threaten the investigation.

— EGG ATTACKS ON HOME: A man accused of pelting his former neighbor’s Ohio home with eggs more than 100 times over the course of a year is sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000.

— DOUBLE KILLING: Police say a man fatally shot another man, then ran into his own home and turned the gun on himself during a standoff with a SWAT team in northeast Ohio.

— COLUMBUS BUS-TRUCK CRASH: An Ohio man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for causing a crash that killed two pedestrians when he recklessly drove his pickup truck into a school bus that hit the man and woman.

—FBN–COWBOYS-ELLIOTT: A prosecutor says charges won’t be filed against Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott following domestic violence allegations..

— OHIO PRIMARY-JUDGE’S ORDER: A federal appeals court has overturned a judge’s order that required polls in four counties to stay open an extra hour during Ohio’s presidential primary.

— ZOO-POLAR BEAR CUB: A polar bear cub hand-reared by staff draws big crowds at an Ohio zoo during her final public appearances before moving to the Oregon Zoo. Pursuing photos.

— GLUTEN-FREE DINING: Kent State University has opened what it says is the first entirely gluten-free dining hall in the country.

— CHILD DIES-POOL: Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from a family gathering and was found in a swimming pool at a nearby home has died.

— PLANE-EMERGENCY LANDING: A United Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Houston made an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee, after an apparently intoxicated passenger caused a disturbance.

— BKC–DAYTON-FIRST FOUR: The University of Dayton wants to keep being the place where March Madness begins every year and is bidding to host the NCAA Division I men’s basketball First Four from 2019 through 2022.

— LAW ENFORCEMENT-VIDEO ANALYSIS: Ohio’s public safety department adds forensic video analysis to the list of services it provides for free to law enforcement agencies across the state.

— OVERDOSE REVERSAL DRUG KITS: Some Ohio counties are trying to equip more people with a drug that can reverse an overdose amid a growing number of fatal heroin overdoses in recent years.

— ANTI-DRUG PROGRAM: A school district in an Ohio city hit hard by drug abuse is offering a new anti-drug program in city schools.

— MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO: Ohio’s House speaker is seeking applicants for two appointments he’ll make to a panel overseeing the implementation of the state’s medical marijuana law.

— OHIO DOMINICAN PRESIDENT: The president of Ohio Dominican University is retiring next summer.

