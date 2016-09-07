State: Releasing autopsies in Ohio killings threatens case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is arguing that releasing the final autopsy reports in the unsolved slayings of eight people from one family would threaten the investigation.

A filing by DeWine’s office with the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said the reports contain information known only to investigators and the killers.

At issue is a complaint by The Columbus Dispatch before the court alleging the Pike County coroner is improperly withholding the reports.

The newspaper wants the court to lift an order requiring that the two sides try to settle the matter.

DeWine’s office says it still believes a solution could be reached that satisfies both parties.

Seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot at four homes near Piketon on April 22.