Posted on by

Probation for Ohio man accused of egging home 100-plus times


EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of pelting his former neighbor’s Ohio home with eggs more than 100 times over a year has been sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000.

A six-month jail sentence was suspended Tuesday for 31-year-old Jason Kozan. He was sentenced less than a week after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic. Vandalism and menacing charges were dropped.

Defense attorney Anthony Bondra said Tuesday there’s a great deal of evidence that would lead to a reasonable doubt that Kozan participated in egging the home of Albert Clemens Sr. in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid (YOO’-klid).

Clemens has said the egg attacks damaged his home and kept his family on edge.

Authorities haven’t said what motivated the attacks, which largely stopped after Kozan moved.

comments powered by Disqus