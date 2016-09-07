APNewsBreak: Pot clients prompt Ohio medical board recusal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The head of Ohio’s state medical board says he won’t participate in establishing rules for certifying doctors under Ohio’s new medical marijuana law after taking on lobbying clients associated with the budding industry.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show Mike Gonidakis (gawn-ih-DAW’-kis) recently acquired two out-of-state marijuana-related clients, Denver-based Marijuana Policy Group and Scottsdale, Arizona-based Pharm LLC, a pot grower.

Gonidakis, who also serves as president of the anti-abortion group Ohio Right to Life, confirmed his recusal in an interview with the AP.

Ohio’s medical marijuana law takes effect Thursday.

It’s the second time in a month Gonidakis has said he’ll step aside to avoid any appearance of a board conflict. He’s also said he won’t vote on any abortion clinic-related complaints before the board.