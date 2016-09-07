Dominion subsidiaries lock out union workers in 6 states

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — Dominion’s natural gas and interstate transmission subsidiaries have locked out 915 union employees in six states over what the company says is the union’s refusal to have its members vote on a tentative four-year contract.

Dominion says in a news release that the lockout was effective Wednesday for United Gas Workers Union Local 69 members working at Dominion Hope and Dominion Transmission in Ohio, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The statement says union members can’t return to work until it’s ratified.

Local President Craig Bradford says a union council met after the agreement was signed Aug. 26 and rejected the pact in part over proposals saying upcoming new hires would lose medical insurance upon their retirement and their pensions would be replaced with a cash savings plan.