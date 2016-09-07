Police: Inmate who fled hospital, stole car back in custody

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwestern Ohio say a prisoner who escaped while at a hospital and made a getaway in a stolen car is back in custody.

Wilmington police reported late Tuesday that John McKinney was in custody again, but they didn’t immediately release details about how or where that occurred.

Police say McKinney was wearing black-and-white striped jail clothing when he escaped from Clinton Memorial Hospital on Sunday. Police say he took several blankets with him that he may have used to cover his jail uniform.

Wilmington police have promised to investigate how McKinney was able to escape.

During the search, police warned that anyone helping McKinney would be prosecuted.