Ohio farm’s seized baboon dies in state custody at sanctuary

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — A 22-year-old baboon seized from a northeast Ohio farm in the state’s crackdown on exotic animal ownership has died at a sanctuary while in state custody.

Cyndi Huntsman of Stump Hill Farm tells The Independent in Massillon (http://bit.ly/2chsO6H ) that the state informed her attorney last week that the baboon had died but didn’t explain how. The baboon had been kept at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, Indiana.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it was notified Aug. 30 about the death. The results of a necropsy aren’t yet available.

It’s the third of Huntsman’s animals to die in state custody since officials took five tigers, two pumas, two baboons and a chimpanzee from the farm in May. One of those tigers birthed four cubs, and two of them died.

