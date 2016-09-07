Dominion subsidiaries lock out union workers in 6 states

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — Dominion’s natural gas and interstate transmission subsidiaries have locked out about 915 union employees in six states over what the company says is the union’s refusal to have its members vote on a tentative four-year contract.

Dominion says in a news release that the lockout was effective Wednesday for United Gas Workers Union Local 69 members working at Dominion Hope and Dominion Transmission in Ohio, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The statement says the union refused to vote on the agreement signed Aug. 26, and its members can’t return to work until the contract is ratified.

The agreement gives union workers 2.5 percent raises in 2016 and 2017 and 2.75 percent raises in 2018 and 2019.

A union official didn’t immediately return a telephone message Wednesday.