Victim of fake 911 call sues Ohio police over damage to home

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was the victim of a fake 911 call is suing the city of Toledo and its police over damage done when they responded to the call by raiding his home and arresting him.

Donald McGranahan II, a 33-year-old Army veteran, is seeking more than $25,000 in damages. His lawsuit filed this week also alleges police caused him emotional distress and destroyed property they took in the September 2015 raid.

Toledo’s law director tells WTOL-TV the city will fight the lawsuit. He says officials agreed to pay for the home damage, but it hasn’t done so yet because the parties haven’t agreed on an amount and McGranahan must prove the value of the damaged property.

WTOL reports no one has been charged for the prank call.