Ohio Daybook

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 07 9:00 AM Ohio Democrats’ ‘Focus on the Future’ Tour – Ohio Democratic Party’s ‘Focus on the Future’ Tour with stops across Ohio. Events include stops with Ohio House Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn, House Democratic Assistant Leader Nick Celebrezze, House Democratic Whip Nickie Antonio, House Democratic Assistant Whip Jack Cera, state House candidate Alex Wendt, state House candidate Barb Niemeyer at 283 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield (9:00 AM EDT); Ohio House Democratic Leader Strahorn, House Democratic Assistant Leader Celebrezze, House Democratic Whip Antonio, House Democratic Assistant Whip Cera, state House candidate Lee Schreiner, state House candidate Kris Keller at Ohio Statehouse, Columbus (11:00 AM EDT); Ohio House Democratic Leader Strahorn, House Democratic Assistant Leader Celebrezze, House Democratic Whip Antonio, House Democratic Assistant Whip Cera, state House candidate Sarah Grace, Belmont County Commissioner Ginny Favede at 201 Front St., Marietta (2:00 PM EDT); and at Kingly Hand Wash & Wax, 280 W. Front St., Youngstown (7:00 PM EDT)

Location: Columbus Marietta Springfield Youngstown www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Aaron Fisher Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 330 987 8796

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 07 10:00 AM Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Tyson attends groundbreaking for health center – Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson and PrimaryOne Health CEO Charleta B. Tavares participate in groundbreaking for new PrimaryOne Health Center

Location: 1180 E. Main Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council [email protected] 1 614 645 5530

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 07 11:00 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack announces new funding for ‘innovative’ rural small businesses – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announces new funding for ‘innovative’ rural small businesses in 35 states via national media call, detailing new localized investments to support ‘groundbreaking scientific research that improves agriculture and creates strong rural economies’

Location: TBD www.usda.gov https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: USDA Office of Communications [email protected] 1 202 720 4623

Dial-in: 1-800-857-9832 Passcode: SBIR (Given Verbally) Trouble number: 202-720-8560 All callers using the above passcode will be placed in listen only mode. To join the Q&A portion of the meeting, these callers are instructed to press *1 on their touch tone phone

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 07 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines resources for Ohio students following ITT Tech’s closure – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown holds news conference call to ‘outline options and resources for the thousands of Ohio students attending ITT Tech following news that ITT will close’, highlighting ‘steps students can take to have federal student loans forgiven and options for students looking to continue their education at another school’

Location: TBD brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

Call 202-224-3978 to RSVP and receive call-in information

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 07 12:00 PM People’s Justice Project release new report on Franklin County police and prosecutor policies

Location: 20 S. 3rd St., Suite 210, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohorganizing.org/index.php/campaigns/environmental-justice

Contacts: Amanda Kiger Ohio Organizing Initiative [email protected] 1 330 303 7197 Michael McGovern Ohio Organizing Collaborative [email protected] 1 937 245 1232

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 07 5:30 PM Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers remarks at Greater Cleveland Partnership Annual Meeting

Location: Hilton Cleveland Downtown, 100 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906

* Kasich expected to deliver remarks at approximately 6:00 p.m. * Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 1 p.m. on September 7.

Wednesday, Sep. 07 11:30 AM Fitton Center for Creative Arts Celebrating Self Series Luncheon – Fitton Center for Creative Arts Celebrating Self Series Luncheon, featuring RLynch Enterprises CEO and author of ‘Adapt or Die: Leadership Principles from an American General’ Lt. General Rick Lynch

Location: Carruthers Signature Ballroom, 101 S Monument Ave, Hamilton, OH Hamilton http://fittoncenter.org/ https://twitter.com/fitton_center

Contacts: Ian MacKenzie-Thurley Fitton Center for Creative Arts [email protected] 1 513 863 8873 x112

Wednesday, Sep. 07 1:30 PM Ohio Casino Control Commission releases monthly casino revenue report for August 2016 – Ohio Casino Control Commission releases monthly casino revenue report for August 2016, including casino reports for the Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino Toledo, JACK Cincinnati Casino and JACK Cleveland Casino along with statewide monthly totals

Location: TBD http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529

Wednesday, Sep. 07 Chrissie Hynde celebrates 65th birthday – 65th birthday of Chrissie Hynde, American musician best known as a founding member of the band The Pretenders. Hynde has a daughter with Ray Davies of the Kinks, and was married to Jim Kerr of Simple Minds from 1984-1990

Location: TBD https://twitter.com/ChrissieHynde

Contacts: TBD

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 08 9:00 AM Ohio Democrats’ ‘Focus on the Future’ Tour – Ohio Democratic Party’s ‘Focus on the Future’ Tour with stops across Ohio. Events include stops with Ohio House Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn, House Democratic Assistant Leader Nick Celebrezze, House Democratic Whip Nickie Antonio, House Democratic Assistant Whip Jack Cera, state House candidate Casey Weinstein, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper at Ohio House Democratic Caucus Campaign Office, 2192 E. Enterprise Parkway, Twinsburg (9:00 AM EDT); 19071 Old Detroit Rd., Unit 1B, Rocky River (11:00 AM EDT); Erie County Courthouse, 323 Columbus Ave., Sandusky (1:30 PM EDT); and Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green (4:00 PM EDT)

Location: Bowling Green Sandusky Twinsburg www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Aaron Fisher Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 330 987 8796

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission meeting

Location: North Star Network Operations Center, 2470 North Star Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://broadcast.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Geoffrey Phillips Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission [email protected] 1 614 485 6447

Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2016 Press Conference – Press conference for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, featuring the announcement of the 2016 celebrity Grand Marshal. Previous marshals include ‘Star Trek’ star George Takei, Cincinnati Reds stars Tom Browning and Joe Morgan, trumpeter Al Hirt, parodist Weird Al Yankovic and Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil

Location: Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, 3 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/ https://twitter.com/Cincinnatiparty #OktoberfestZinzinnati

Contacts: Rich Walburg Oktoberfest [email protected] 1 513 579 3194

Thursday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM The Standard’s 2016 Volunteer Expo – The Standard’s 2016 Volunteer Expo. The community event takes place at Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR, and Fountain Square, Cincinnati, OH (11:30 AM EDT)

Location: Cincinnati Portland https://www.standard.com/

Contacts: Jack Coleman Kelliann Amico [email protected]

Friday, Sep. 09 – Sunday, Sep. 11 7:00 AM Values Voter Summit – Values Voter Summit – annual meeting of social conservative activists hosted by the Family Research Council. Day one speakers include Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, Republicans Sens. Tim Scott and James Lankford, and Reps. Marsha Blackburn, John Fleming, Louie Gohmert, James Bridenstine, and Diane Black, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, North Carolina Lt. Governor Gary Bauer, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Sen. Rick Santorum, ‘The Dana Show’ host Dana Loesch, ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ host Laura Ingraham, ‘Family Talk’ Founder and host Dr James Dobson, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Wallbuilders Founder and President David Barton, The Benham Companies Co-Founders David and Jason Benham, and Center for Urban Renewal and Education Founder Star Parker * 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks tomorrow

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, DC http://www.valuesvotersummit.org https://twitter.com/FRCAction

Contacts: J.P. Duffy Family Research Council media [email protected] 1 202 637 4679 FRC Media Office [email protected] 1 866 372 6397

Friday, Sep. 09 Kroger Q2 2016 earnings – The Kroger Company Q2 2016 earnings, for the nation’s largest grocery store chain

Location: TBD http://www.thekrogerco.com/ https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Keith Dailey Kroger press [email protected] 1 513 762 1304

Friday, Sep. 09 Slayer begin North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel

Location: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, 2014 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/Slayer

Contacts: Heidi Ellen Robinson Fitzgerald HERFitz PR [email protected] 1 818 705 1267

