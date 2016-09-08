Trial set for hacker who called attention to Ohio rape case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of helping to hack a website to draw attention to an Ohio high school rape case is scheduled for trial in November.

Deric Lostutter is charged with conspiring to gain illegal access to an online account and making false statements.

He appeared in U.S. District Court in Lexington court Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charges. Lostutter remains on supervised release while awaiting trial, said his attorney, Tor Ekeland.

An indictment says Lostutter, known online as KYAnonymous, and another man in 2013 hacked a website dedicated to sports at Steubenville High School in Ohio. They posted a video there showing a student from the school joking about the rape case. Two football players from the school were later convicted of raping a West Virginia girl at a party.