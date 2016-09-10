Cops: Photos of boy with passed-out adults show drug scourge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (AP) — The safety director in an Ohio city that released photos of a 4-year-old boy in a vehicle with two adults slumped over after overdosing says he wanted to send a message to addicts that they should find a safe place for their children when using drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

The photos taken Wednesday went viral after the East Liverpool Police Department posted them to its Facebook page. Safety Director Brian Allen says he expected “pushback” from releasing the photos but would do it again.

The adults are the boy’s grandmother and her boyfriend. The 50-year-old grandmother is being held on child endangerment charges. Her 47-year-old boyfriend received 360 days in jail after pleading guilty to child endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The boy is in county custody.