Students enjoy tasty slice of life with first-ever Pizza ATM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Students and others at an Ohio university are enjoying a tasty slice of life thanks to a newly installed ATM for pizza.

Xavier (ZAYV’-yur) University in Cincinnati has partnered with a French company to install the first Pizza ATM in North America.

The company, Paline, says the machine will hold 70 pizzas at once. Customers will be able to use a touch screen to pick one of the $10 pizzas, which will be heated for several minutes, placed in a cardboard box and ejected through a slot.

Paline says the pizza dispensers have been in Europe for 14 years. They’re typically in small towns, at gas stations or pizzerias.

Pizza lovers have been using the machine since it started providing pies on Thursday.