Ohio Daybook

Friday, Sep. 09 – Sunday, Sep. 11 7:00 AM Values Voter Summit with Donald Trump among day one speakers – Values Voter Summit – annual meeting of social conservative activists hosted by the Family Research Council. Day one speakers include 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, Republicans Sens. Tim Scott and James Lankford and Reps. Marsha Blackburn, John Fleming, Louie Gohmert, James Bridenstine, and Diane Black, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Sen. Rick Santorum, ‘The Dana Show’ host Dana Loesch, ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ host Laura Ingraham, ‘Family Talk’ founder and host Dr James Dobson, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West, ‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Wallbuilders founder and President David Barton, The Benham Companies co-founders David and Jason Benham, and Center for Urban Renewal and Education founder Star Parker

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, DC http://www.valuesvotersummit.org https://twitter.com/FRCAction #VVS16

Contacts: J.P. Duffy Family Research Council media [email protected] 1 202 637 4679 FRC Media Office [email protected] 1 866 372 6397

Donald Trump speaks at 3:30 PM

Friday, Sep. 09 8:00 AM Wright-Patterson Air Force Base holds 9/11 memorial ‘Run for the Fallen’

Location: Area B, Loop and Spaatz Road, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

Friday, Sep. 09 8:30 AM Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s ‘Let’s Play’ Initiative hosts playground build – Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s ‘Let’s Play’ Initiative hosts playground build and distributes sports equipment donations to various community organizations, including Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Happen, Inc., and Chase Elementary School. Interview opportunities available with Pepper Snapple Group’s Lisa Gerke, Good Sports COO Christy Keswick, KaBOOM!’s Jacob Stachler, KaBOOM! Project Community Coordinator George Murray, Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Division Public Affairs Manager Patty Leesemann, and Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director of Recreation Daniel Betts

Location: 1503 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.drpeppersnapplegroup.com https://twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple

Contacts: Dr Pepper Press 1 800 686 7398

Friday, Sep. 09 9:00 AM Dayton Civil Service Board hold dismissal hearing

Location: Civil Service Board Offices, 371 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Maurice Evans Dayton Civil Service Board Secretary and Chief Examiner 1 937 333 2300

Friday, Sep. 09 9:00 AM Cincinnati Archbishop Schnurr leads Mass to mark ‘Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities’ – Cincinnati Archbishop Most Reverend Dennis M. Schnurr celebrates Mass to ‘pray for racial justice, peace, and healing’ to mark ‘Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities’ in response to racially motivated violence affecting many U.S. communities

Location: Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications [email protected] 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

Friday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners meeting, with agenda including – Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners meeting, with agenda including: review and possible approval of two matrixes/matrices – one with testing standards for a remote ballot marking device and one with testing standards for a precinct-based ballot marking device – to be used in the examination and certification of ballot marking devices for use in Ohio elections

Location: Continental Plaza Building, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Matt McClellan Ohio Secretary of State [email protected] 1 614 995 2168

Friday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Republican State Central Committee meeting – Ohio Republican State Central Committee meeting, with agenda including: appointment to fill a vacancy in the 1st Senate District, endorsements for the Ohio Board of Education candidates and approval of the slate for presidential electors

Location: Nationwide Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Drive South, Lewis Center, OH www.ohiogop.org https://twitter.com/ohiogop

Contacts: Brittany Warner Ohio GOP [email protected] 1 614 228 0342

Friday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Columbus Mayor Ginther announces new home of Dept. of Neighborhoods – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Councilmember Shannon Hardin, and Department of Neighborhoods Director Carla Williams-Scott announce the new home of the Department of Neighborhoods

Location: Point of Pride Building, 1410 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425

Friday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Democrats continue statewide tour highlighting contrast in the Ohio Senate race – Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper, former Dayton Mayor and former state Sen. Rhine McLin, and Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Owens hold news conference to highlight the contrast between Ted Strickland and Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s ‘record on a specific issue that matters to working families and will discuss why Ted is the only candidate that Ohioans can trust to stand up for them in the U.S. Senate’

Location: 6526 Hoke Rd., Clayton, OH www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Kirstin Alvanitakis Ohio Democratic Party [email protected] 1 919 923 4055

Friday, Sep. 09 10:15 AM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley attends grand opening of Cincinnati Bell Connector – Formal opening ceremony for Cincinnati’s newest transportation infrastructure, the Cincinnati Bell Connector. Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Carolyn Flowers, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, former Mayors Mark Mallory and Roxanne Qualls, Vice Mayor David Mann, President Pro Tem Yvette Simpson, Councilmembers Amy Murray, Chris Seelbach, P.G. Sittenfeld, and Wendell Young, and Cincinnati Bell’s Ted Torbeck attend

Location: Washington Park, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy

Contacts: Rocky Merz City of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 352 5358

Friday, Sep. 09 3:00 PM GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur and Ohio Gov. Kasich in Mount Holly, NJ – Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, who is running for reelection, joins Ohio Governor John Kasich for an appearance campaign headquarters in Mount Holly, NJ

Location: Tom MacArthur Campaign Headquarters, 223 High St, Mount Holly, NJ www.tmac4congress.com https://twitter.com/TMac4Congress

Contacts: Harrison Neely Tom MacArthur for Congress [email protected] 1 973 715 5809

Friday, Sep. 09 Kroger Q2 2016 earnings – The Kroger Company Q2 2016 earnings, for the nation’s largest grocery store chain

Location: TBD http://www.thekrogerco.com/ https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Keith Dailey Kroger press [email protected] 1 513 762 1304

Friday, Sep. 09 Slayer begin North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel

Location: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, 2014 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/Slayer

Contacts: Heidi Ellen Robinson Fitzgerald HERFitz PR [email protected] 1 818 705 1267

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 10 11:30 AM Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour Luncheon – Ohio Federation of Republican Women and Richland County Republican Women’s Club host Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour Luncheon, featuring special guest Lara Trump – daughter-in-law of Donald Trump

Location: Quality Inn, 1000 Comfort Plaza Dr, Bellville, OH http://ohfrw.com/

Contacts: Lyn Bliss OFRW [email protected]

Saturday, Sep. 10 8:00 AM City of Akron and Launch League host ‘Hack N Akron’ – City of Akron and Launch League host ‘Hack N Akron’, also known as hackathon, designed to ‘challenged the city, its citizens and corporations to collaborate, build and present real-world solutions in 12 hours’

Location: Wastebits, 365 Water Street, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Annie McFadden Deputy Chief of Staff [email protected] 1 330 861 6549

Saturday, Sep. 10 8:00 AM UT Military Service Center and Harley-Davidson host ‘Veterans Matter Ride’ – University of Toledo Military Service Center and Harley-Davidson host the first ‘Veterans Matter Ride’ to help house homeless veterans as part of the University’s ‘Hero Appreciation Day’ and football game

Location: Savage Arena, 2025 N Douglas Road, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Long University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2077

Saturday, Sep. 10 8:30 AM Dayton Police Department and Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association host crime prevention conference

Location: Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Cara Zinski-Neace Dayton Police Information Specialist 1 937 333 1201

Saturday, Sep. 10 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown hosts ‘Women’s Leadership Summit: Beating the Odds’ – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown hosts second annual ‘Women’s Leadership Summit: Beating the Odds’, with several community partners. The conference is a one-day program aimed at helping women overcome challenges in their personal and professional lives. Speakers include Pulitzer Prize Winner Connie Schultz, NASA Glenn Research Center Astronaut and Director Dr. Janet Kavandi, Association of Flight Attendants International President Sara Nelson, and Alegria Technologies President and CEO Dr. Penny R. Smith

Location: Global Center for Health Innovation, 1 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

Saturday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Blendon Community Fellowship Church, 4481 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Saturday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur attends 9/11 First Responders Last Call Memorial celebration ceremony – 9/11 First Responders Last Call Memorial, which includes a beam from the World Trade Center, dedicated at ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough, Sylvania Police Chaplain Richard Ketterman, Sylvania Town Crier Michael Lieber, and Park President Jeff Clegg

Location: 6382 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH Sylvania http://toledomemorialpark.com/ https://twitter.com/ToledoMemorial

Contacts: Laura Kronmann Image Focus [email protected] 1 419 265 5252

Saturday, Sep. 10 3:00 PM Eric Trump – son of Donald Trump – keynotes Sportsmen’s Alliance ‘Save Our Heritage’ Rally – 20th Annual Sportsmen’s Alliance ‘Save Our Heritage’ Rally, raising awareness and funds for the Sportsmen’s Alliance to protect and advance hunting, fishing and trapping nationwide. Event features keynote speaker Eric Trump, son of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump

Location: Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sportsmensalliance.org/ https://twitter.com/sportsmensall

Contacts: Sportsmen’s Alliance [email protected] 1 614 888 4868

Saturday, Sep. 10 Sia and Leslie Jones headline ‘All Access’ abortion rights concert in Cleveland – Free ‘All Access’ music and cultural events shining a light on abortion rights staged across the U.S. by some of the nation’s leading reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations. Anchor event in Cleveland hosted by Comedy Central’s Jessica Williams, with music from Sia and Natalia Lafourcade, plus comedy from ‘Ghostbusters’ star Leslie Jones

Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.AllAccess2016.com https://twitter.com/PPact

Contacts: Planned Parenthood Federation of America Media [email protected] 1 212 261 4433

Sunday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Location: Northwest Ohio’s 9/11 Memorial, Swanton, OH http://www.ang.af.mil/

Contacts: Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker Ohio ANG public affairs [email protected] 1 419 868 4072

