Bomb threats force evacuations at 2 Ohio prep football games

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a bomb threat prompted an evacuation and the cancellation of one high school football game and led to the evacuation of fans and teams after the completion of a second game in southwest Ohio.

The first threat was made around 6 p.m. Friday, which led police to evacuate a packed stadium and cancel a game between Mason and Cincinnati Moeller. Mason police say the caller warned pipe bombs had been planted at tailgate areas near the school’s stadium and police officers and other emergency personnel would be shot while responding.

A bomb threat around 10 p.m. Friday prompted Colerain police to evacuate around 10,000 fans immediately after a game between Colerain and Cincinnati LaSalle.

The Mason-Moeller game has been rescheduled for Sunday.