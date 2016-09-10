Trial starting over arson that killed girl, grandparents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio judge has refused to delay the trial of a man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents just as he was about to go on trial on allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl.

The Vindicator (http://bit.ly/2cLdHBE ) reports jury selection for Robert Seman Jr.’s potential death penalty case in Youngstown was expected to stretch beyond Friday, into next week.

Prosecutors allege Seman set the March 2015 fire in Youngstown hours before his scheduled rape trial. A coroner said 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, died of smoke inhalation.

The 47-year-old Seman, who’s from Green, is charged with aggravated murder.

His attorneys unsuccessfully fought to exclude the possibility of a death penalty if he’s convicted.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com