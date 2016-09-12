Officials seek cleanup funding for Ohio uranium plant

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s U.S. senators are again pushing for continued federal funding for the cleanup of a Cold War-era uranium plant in southern Ohio where workers periodically have been warned about the threat of layoffs for several years.

Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman have asked top members on the Senate Committee on Appropriations and Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development to include funding for work at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon in any short-term continuing resolution that may pass through the committee or subcommittee.

Funding has been included in an appropriations bill that passed the Senate earlier this year but awaits House action.

A spokesman for main contractor Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth says the senators’ letter shows the state’s delegation is staying on top of the situation.