Authorities in Ohio city probe series of bomb threats

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in the Cincinnati area are investigating a series of bomb threats at high-profile local venues.

City spokesman Rocky Merz says an anonymous caller Saturday claimed an explosive device had been planted on one of Cincinnati’s streetcars, which officially began operation Friday. All five were temporarily taken out of service so a bomb-sniffing dog could check them out.

Merz says the threat is being investigated in conjunction with other recent threats and he urges public help for identifying those behind the hoaxes.

Threats Friday night caused cancellation of the Cincinnati Moeller-Mason high school football game and an evacuation of fans immediately after the Cincinnati La Salle-Colerain football game. Both were big games for the region’s many prep football fans.

The Cincinnati Zoo was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a threat.