Historic sites open doors to celebrate preservation law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some historic sites around Ohio are offering special tours as the state’s historical society marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act this month.

Ohio History Connection is celebrating the anniversary with a 10-day event during which more than 100 historic sites across the state will showcase their past and present with tours, programs and events, The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reported (http://bit.ly/2c1e4cJ ).

“Ohio has always been one of the top states in the country for historic preservation,” said Emmy Beach, the public relations manager for Ohio History Connection. “We knew the 50th anniversary of the act was coming up, and we wanted to honor it in a big way.”

Some of the places aren’t normally open to the public and others are giving a closer glimpse at what may look like familiar spaces through the Ohio Open Doors.

The special events include looks at the Zero Gravity Research Facility at NASA Glenn Research Center, the projection booth at Lorain Palace Theater and Ohio State University’s historic Thompson Library.

The National Historic Preservation Act was spurred by wide-scale development after World War II and created the National Register of Historic Places.

Ohio Open Doors runs Friday through Sept. 18. All of the events are free, but some could require advanced reservations.

