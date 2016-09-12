Lake Erie island lighthouse restored, offered for events

PUT-IN-PAY, Ohio (AP) — A nineteenth-century lighthouse on a Lake Erie island has been restored and is being offered for events like weddings.

The 2 ½-story brick South Bass Island Lighthouse guided ships from July 1897 until October 1962.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2cBrOuv ) that Ohio State University, which acquired the building from the federal government in 1867, is making the restored lighthouse available for special events starting next year.

The lighthouse with a 60-foot tower is unusual because of the amount of living space in an attached Queen Anne-style home.

The grounds, which include a butterfly garden, are a popular spot for viewing Lake Erie.