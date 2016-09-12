BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at [email protected] , or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

___

SOARING SOCCER INJURIES

CHICAGO — Soccer injuries are sending soaring numbers of U.S. kids to emergency rooms, a trend driven in part by young players with concussions seeking urgent medical care, according to a study whose lead author is at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. By Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 600 words, photo.

FBC–T25-OHIO STATE-MEYER

COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer reflects on Saturday’s blowout of Tulsa and talks about test his team will get this weekend against No. 14 Oklahoma. The Buckeyes moved up to No. 3 in the AP poll. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Developing from 11:45 a.m. availability.

BBA–INDIANS-WHITE SOX

CHICAGO — The AL Central-leading Indians send Carlos Carrasco to the mound for the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander is looking for his third straight win. Miguel Gonzalez, coming off 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit, pitches for the White Sox. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

BBN–BREWERS-REDS

CINCINNATI — The Brewers and Reds open a three-game series. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:10 p.m. With hometown lead.

FBN–BENGALS-DALTON

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton went down seven times, more than ever. At the end, he put togethr the drive that won it for the Bengals. By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-GRIFFIN INJURED

BEREA — Like so many other Browns quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III’s debut ended in defeat — and pain. RG3 sustained a sprained left shoulder in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 29-10 loss at Philadelphia, leaving his status for this week’s home opener against Baltimore uncertain. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.