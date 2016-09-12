BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Ann Sanner is on the desk, followed by Julie Carr Smyth. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

CHICAGO — Soccer injuries are sending soaring numbers of U.S. kids to emergency rooms, a trend driven in part by young players with concussions seeking urgent medical care, according to a study whose lead author is at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. By Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 600 words, photo.

HAMILTON — A former congressional staffer is set to be formally nominated without opposition as the Democratic challenger against recently elected Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson in former House Speaker John Boehner’s home district. Steve Fought still has to go through a primary election Tuesday to officially replace former Democratic Party congressional candidate Corey Foister. SENT: 250 words.

SUNBURY — The father of a Gold Star veteran who died in combat after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is working with others to secure permanent funding for an Ohio memorial dedicated to the fallen soldiers. SENT: 300 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cincinnati man who was charged in connection with the occupation of a national wildlife refuge says he holds no ill will against prosecutors and that he knew he would not be found guilty. Peter Santilli tells the Oregonian/OregonLive that he knew his charge of conspiracy would not go to trial. Prosecutors filed a motion last week to dismiss the charge. SENT: 130 words. Will be expanded.

COLUMBUS — Coroner’s offices in central Ohio are struggling to fill positions as caseloads increase and more doctors seek employment in the private sector. The number of cases Ohio coroners and medical examiners are dealing with has been on the rise amid a drug-overdose crisis sweeping the state. SENT: 270 words.

— OHIO SHOOTER: Ohio police say a man fatally shot his ex-wife in a murder-suicide near a suburban Cincinnati school.

— OHIO-DISTEMPER OUTBREAK: A central Ohio animal shelter says it has euthanized more than 50 dogs after at least one was found to have distemper, a deadly disease.

— POLICE-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: Columbus City Council is expected to approve a $780,000 lawsuit settlement payment to the family of a girl who was shot in the leg when a policeman fired.

— HIGH SCHOOL FIRE: A high school in northeast Ohio will be closed on Monday after a section of the building caught fire over the weekend.

— WAYNE STATE-DONATIONS: Businessmen Stephen Ross and Dan Gilbert are each donating $5 million to Wayne State University’s Law School.

— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be back in the battleground state Wednesday with a visit to Canton.

— CRAFT BREW MANUFACTURER: An Ohio maker of craft brewing equipment is tripling its manufacturing capabilities and hiring new employees.

— HEROIN OVERDOSES-NEW EMPLOYEE: A health department in southwest Ohio says it has created a new job to work on response to opioids in an area hit by an overdose spike in recent weeks.

— DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING: Authorities have identified a man and a woman killed in a double shooting in Cleveland over the weekend.

— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Gas prices in Ohio are down compared with last week and slightly lower than a month ago.

