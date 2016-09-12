Michigan Tech to be home to regional EPA finance center

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Technological University will be home to a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional environmental finance center.

The Houghton school announced Monday that the Region 5 center is accompanied by a 6-year grant of up to $5.6 million. The region covers Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. EPA officials plan to visit Michigan Tech Tuesday and Wednesday.

The university is home to the School of Business and Economics and the Great Lakes Research Center. Tim Colling, principal investigator on the EPA center, says in a statement that a multidisciplinary approach that’s the norm at the school “made our application stand out.”

The regional center is one of 10 nationwide designed to help counties, cities, villages and state agencies find better ways to manage and maintain infrastructure.

___

Online:

https://www.epa.gov/envirofinance/efcn