New Ohio law shields people trying to help overdose victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law offers immunity from prosecution to people trying to get help for someone overdosing on drugs or overdose victims themselves who seek assistance.

The law taking effect Tuesday covers people calling 911, contacting a police officer or taking an overdose victim to a medical facility for up to two times. They would again be subject to prosecution on the third call.

The legislation is one of several efforts by Ohio to stem the tide of the addictions epidemic, which killed a record 3,050 people in Ohio last year, an average of eight per day.

The epidemic has worsened as abuse of prescription painkillers led to increased heroin use and now the availability of even more deadly drugs such as fentanyl.