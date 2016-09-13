Ohio high school student arrested after written bomb threat

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they have arrested a boy after an investigation tied him to a written bomb threat left in a school restroom.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2cmzPj6 ) reports the threat to Lakota West High School in West Chester Township in the Cincinnati area was discovered Monday and resolved quickly. No evacuation or lockdown was required.

It was among a series of recent threats to public venues in the area.

The student faces a charge of making a terrorist threat as well as school discipline including immediate suspension and possible expulsion.

