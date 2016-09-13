Ex-Ohio mayor faces rape charges for sexual abuse of child

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor’s court filing says a former Ohio mayor told his wife and others that he’d sexually abused a young child.

Sixty-five-year-old Richard Keenan was indicted last month on multiple counts of rape and attempted rape that carry potential life sentences because of the victim’s age. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing Aug. 18 and was freed on $75,000 bond.

The indictment said the abuse occurred in 2013 and 2014. Monday’s court filing said Keenan admitted assaulting the child beginning when the child was 4 years old.

Keenan served as mayor of Hubbard, a city near Youngstown, in 2010 and 2011.

Keenan’s attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment.