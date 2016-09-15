Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 – Saturday, Sep. 17 8:00 AM Federal Bar Association Annual Meeting and Convention – Federal Bar Association Annual Meeting and Convention. Speakers include Facebook Vice President and Deputy General for Worldwide Litigation Paul Grewal (15 Sep), Department of Justice Cybercrime Lab Director Ovie Carroll (16 Sep), and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (17 Sep)

Location: Westin Cleveland Downtown, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.fedbar.org https://twitter.com/federal_bar #FBACon16

Contacts: Kate Faenza Federal Bar Association [email protected] 1 571 481 9105

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 8:30 AM 2016 Entertainment Law Forum – Greater Cleveland Film Commission and Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association host 2016 Entertainment Law Forum

Location: CMBA Conference Center, One Cleveland Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandfilm.com/ https://twitter.com/Cleveland_Film

Contacts: John Luteran Greater Cleveland Film Commission [email protected] 1 216 344 7407

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Dem Reps. Tim Ryan and Jan Schakowsky speak on bill to prevent child heatstroke deaths in vehicles – Democratic Reps. Tim Ryan and Jan Schakowsky speak on the Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act – new legislation to get technology into vehicles to prevent child heatstroke deaths – via media conference call with other speakers including University of South Florida Neuroscience Collaborative Program and Center for Preclinical and Clinical Research on PTSD Director David Diamond, KidsAndCars.org President and founder Janette Fennell, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety President Jackie Gillan, Miles and Carol Harrison and Lindsey and Kyle Seitz (parents of children who died after being unknowingly left in a hot car), and Eric and Michelle Stuyvesant (the parents of a child who survived after being unknowingly left in a hot car)

Location: TBD www.saferoads.org https://twitter.com/SafeRoadsNow

Contacts: Michael Zetts Office of Rep. Tim Ryan [email protected] 1 202 225 5261 Allison Kennedy Advocates for Auto and Highway Safety [email protected] 1 202 408 1711

Please RSVP to [email protected]

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Columbus officials announce results of Community Safety Initiative – Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Chief of Police Kim Jacobs, and Councilmember Mitchell Brown announce the results of the Community Safety Initiative * The Initiative, which ran from 29 May until 27 August, is an anti-violence program designed to improve neighborhood safety through pro-active community policing, strategic crime analysis and increased visibility

Location: Columbus Police Department Property Room, 724 E. Woodrow Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on health insurance markets – Hearing on ‘The State of Health Insurance Markets’, with testimony from Ohio Lieutenant Governor and Department of Insurance Director Mary Taylor; Wisconsin Deputy Commissioner of Insurance J.P. Wieske; Iowa Insurance Division Commissioner Nick Gerhart; and Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler

Location: Rm 342, Dirksen Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC http://hsgac.senate.gov/ https://twitter.com/SenateHSGAC

Contacts: Senate Committee on Homeland Security 1 202 224 2627

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 10:30 AM CSTCC President Posey unveils action plan for former ITT Tech students – Cincinnati State Technical and Community College President Monica Posey unveils action plan for former ITT Tech students to ‘help the students get back on their educational pathway as rapidly as possible’

Location: Summit Restaurant, Cincinnati State Bookstore, 3520 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnatistate.edu https://twitter.com/cinstate

Contacts: Richard Curtis Cincinnati State [email protected] 1 513 205 5857

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 12:05 PM Chelsea Clinton campaigns for mother Hillary in Ohio – Chelsea Clinton campaigns for her mother, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in Ohio, to ‘lay out the stakes of November’s election for millennial voters and emphasize her mom’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans, to ensure young parents can have access to high-quality, affordable child care, and to boost youth employment’ at organizing events at Sinclair Community College Conference Center, corner of W 3rd St and S Perry St, Dayton (12:05 PM EDT) and 16 Westerville Dr, Westerville (3:00 PM EDT)

Location: Dayton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 11:15 AM (Dayton) and 2:30 PM (Westerville)

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 5:30 PM Hillary Clinton volunteers and Ohio Democrats open new coordinated campaign offices – Hillary Clinton volunteers and Ohio Democrats open new coordinated campaign and DNC offices at 9160 Mentor Avenue, Mentor (5:30 PM EDT); 1662 11th Street, Portsmouth (7:00 PM EDT); 1480 S. Water Street, Kent (7:00 PM EDT); 5 South Main Street, Oberlin (7:00 PM EDT); and 175 N Main Street, Bowling Green (7:00 PM EDT)

Location: Bowling Green Portsmouth Kent Mentor www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 6:30 PM Dayton Mayor Whaley hosts screening of ‘American DREAMers’ – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley hosts screening of ‘American DREAMers’, as part of Dayton Human Relations Council and University of Dayton film series on the Latino American experience

Location: Roesch Library Collab, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Erica Fields Human Relations Council 1 937 333 1403

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 7:00 PM Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor delivers keynote remarks at Miami University Mental Health Forum

Location: Armstrong Student Center-Wilks Theatre, 550 East Spring Street, Oxford, OH www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh

Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 7:00 PM Cuyahoga County Councilmember Dave Greenspan hosts town hall meeting – Cuyahoga County Councilmember Dave Greenspan hosts town hall meeting featuring Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost

Location: Rocky River Public Library, 1600 Hampton Road, Rocky River, OH http://davegreenspan.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: Dave Greenspan Dave Greenspan for Ohio [email protected] 1 440 835 3820

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 – Friday, Sep. 16 C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus stops at Otterbein University – C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus stops at Otterbein University as part of its Road to the White House Tour * The 45-foot customized bus with an interactive media presentation center travels the country, introducing students and educators to C-SPAN’s programs and resources and foster informed discussion of government and public affairs

Location: 1 S Grove St, Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 Huntington Bancshares: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations 1 614 480 3878

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 KeyCorp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 The Wendy’s Company: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 Greif Inc: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 University of Toledo hosts event to promote sexual assault awareness on campus – University of Toledo hosts fourth annual Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) Day, serving as a grassroots campaign to bring about awareness of sexual assault nationwide

Location: Centennial Mall, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 16 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Tim Ryan and Akron, OH, mayor announce TIGER and SAFER grant awards – Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Akron, OH Mayor Dan Horrigan announce a $5 million TIGER grant award for the City of Akron, a public-private partnership that will enable the city to complete a significant section of the Downtown Akron Promenade. They also announce a $4,469,275 SAFER Grant award to the City of Akron Fire Department from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program

Location: Greystone Hall, 103 S. High Street, Akron, OH Akron http://timryan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepTimRyan

Contacts: Pat Lowry Rep. Tim Ryan communications 1 202 225 5261

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 9:00 AM Hillary Clinton speaks at Black Women’s Agenda Annual Symposium – Black Women’s Agenda Annual Symposium and Awards Luncheon, honoring Rep. Joyce Beatty (President’s Award), New York First Lady Chirlane McCray (Health Award), Essence Communications President Michelle Ebanks (Education Award), Siebert Chairwoman and CEO Suzanne Shank (Economic & Business Award), and University of Maryland-Baltimore County student Gloria Gary Walker (Bright Future Award). Speakers include 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Location: Renaissance Washington DC Hotel, Washington, DC bwa-inc.org https://twitter.com/BWA3 #BWA39

Contacts: Tenley Hawkins Black Women’s Agenda [email protected] 1 914 841 9717 Robyn Addison Black Women’s Agenda [email protected] 1 202 730 2637

Workshop: 9-11:00 a.m. (Renaissance Ballroom West – Suggested Arrival Time: 7:30 a.m.), Photo Opportunity: 11:00 a.m. (Congressional Ballroom), Awards Luncheon: 12:00 (Grand Ballroom)

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Actor Richard Schiff campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor Richard Schiff, who played White House Communications Director Toby Ziegler in ‘The West Wing’, campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he discusses the campaign’s nationwide effort to register or commit to vote three million Americans ahead of November. Agenda includes organizing events at 537 West Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton (10:00 AM EDT) and Schoonover Center, Ohio University, Athens (4:30 PM EDT)

Location: Athens www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Brandon Gassaway Hillary for America [email protected]

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 11:00 AM UT hosts naturalization ceremony to celebrate Constitution Day – University of Toledo hosts naturalization ceremony to celebrate Constitution Day. Ceremony features remarks from UT President Sharon L. Gaber, with Student Bar Association President Kayleigh Burden conducting the opening of the court

Location: Law Center McQuade Law Auditorium, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 12:30 PM University of Dayton hosts ‘Blue Mass’ to honor the University’s first responders

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 12:30 PM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting

Location: illiam Green Building, 30 West Spring Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator [email protected] 1 614 466 7090

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 5:30 PM Hillary Clinton volunteers and Ohio Democrats open coordinated campaign office

Location: 859 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington, OH www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 – Sunday, Sep. 18 ‘North America’s largest Oktoberfest’ in Cincinnati – Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, billed as ‘North America’s largest Oktoberfest’ and coinciding with the Bavarian beer festival in Munich, Germany. Highlights include the annual World’s Largest Chicken Dance, led by the festival Grand Marshals, FC Cincinnati general manager Jeff Berding, head coach John Harkes and team

Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/ https://twitter.com/Cincinnatiparty #OktoberfestZinzinnati

Contacts: Rich Walburg Oktoberfest [email protected] 1 513 579 3194

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 90sFest comes to Ohio – 90sFest, 90s-themed pop culture festival hosted by actor and comedian Pauly Shore continues North American tour, featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sisqo, Sister Hazel and Vertical Horizon

Location: Columbus Commons, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.90sfest.com/ https://twitter.com/90sfest #90sfest

Contacts: 90sFEST [email protected] 917 312 0694 Jesse Parker Stowell Parker|Phoenix Public Relations [email protected] 1 512 344 9341

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 17 2:45 PM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Ohio for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laying out the stakes of the 8 Nov election for millenial voters and emphasizing Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans

Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open: 1:45 PM

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 17 – Sunday, Sep. 18 First Couple and Hillary Clinton at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation awards dinner – Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 46th Annual Legislative Conference, themed ‘Defining the Moment – Building the Movement’. Day four includes Phoenix Awards Dinner (6:00 PM EDT), including seventh and final keynote from President Barack Obama (with First Lady Michelle Obama attending), while awardees include Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (inaugural Trailblazer Award), Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel (first ever Congressional Black Caucus Founder’s Award), Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge (Barbara Jordan Award), Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, and CEO Robert Smith (CBCF Chair’s Award), and Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church (Congressional Black Caucus Chair’s Award). Trevor Noah and Sanaa Lathan co-emcee

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC http://www.cbcfinc.org/ https://twitter.com/CBCFInc #CBCFALC16

Contacts: CBCF media [email protected] 1 202 263 2800

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 17 Bernie Sanders campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Independent Sen. (and former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) Bernie Sanders campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he emphasizes Clinton’s ‘plans to support millennials, including making free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans, protecting access to health care for young Americans, reforming our immigration system and supporting DREAMers and their families, raising the minimum wage and protecting our climate’ and urges Ohioans to register to vote at events in the Canton, Kent and Akron areas

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected] Aaron Jacobs Governor of New Hampshire press office [email protected]

Doors open 2:00 PM

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio