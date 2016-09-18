Consultant sues Wright State for $4.5M in owed compensation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A consultant whose firm helped secure funding for Wright State University and who was later cleared in an investigation of potential lobbying law violations is suing the Ohio school for $4.5 million in unpaid compensation.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2csVs03 ) reports Ron Wine sued Wright State and its research arm, alleging they breached a compensation agreement with him and his company, Ron Wine Consulting Group LLC. The lawsuit says Wine proposed a payment plan to ease the university’s burden in paying, but Wright State refused to make any payment.

Wine also alleges he was paid $2.2 million in performance bonuses but the university stopped paying him after the state lobbying investigation, which cleared him of wrongdoing.

A Wright State spokesman declined to comment on Friday.

