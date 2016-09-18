Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 17.

Saturday, Sep. 17 7:00 AM Annual September Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup along Great Lakes coastal areas – Annual September Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup along the beaches and shorelines of Great Lakes coastal areas in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Volunteers participate in beach and shoreline cleanups to remove trash and collect data on their findings * The event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup

Location: TBD http://www.greatlakes.org/ https://twitter.com/A4GL

Contacts: Jennifer Caddick Alliance for the Great Lakes [email protected] 1 312 445 9760

Saturday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM John Lithgow campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor John Lithgow (‘3rd Rock from the Sun’) campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he lays out the stakes of November’s election, urge Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and ask them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.’ Lithgow focuses on how young people can get involved in the campaign and how ‘Clinton and Kaine’s agenda would improve their lives, including their plan to make college debt-free for all Americans.’ Events include canvass kick-offs at 859 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington (10:00 AM EDT), and 77 East State Street, Athens (1:30 PM EDT), and a phone bank kick-off at 16 South Park Street, Mansfield (5:30 PM EDT)

Location: Athens Mansfield www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

Saturday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Sean Patrick Thomas campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor Sean Patrick Thomas campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending a canvass kick-off event to lay out the stakes of November’s election, urging Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and asking them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’

Location: 4013 E Market St, Warren, OH Warren www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

Saturday, Sep. 17 11:00 AM ONE Vote ’16 Caravan and White House bounce house at Global Village Festival – ONE Vote ’16 Caravan and White House bounce house at Global Village Festival to engage Ohio voters on issues of extreme poverty ahead of November’s election

Location: 227 E. Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, OH Akron https://www.one.org/international/ https://twitter.com/onecampaign

Contacts: Juliet Vedral ONE Action [email protected]

Saturday, Sep. 17 11:00 AM Bernie Sanders campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Independent Sen. (and former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) Bernie Sanders campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he emphasizes Clinton’s ‘plans to support millennials, including making free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans, protecting access to health care for young Americans, reforming our immigration system and supporting DREAMers and their families, raising the minimum wage and protecting our climate’ and urges Ohioans to register to vote at organizing events at the University of Akron, 198 Hill St., Akron (11:00 AM EDT) and Rec Center, Kent State University, 1550 Ted Boyd Dr., Kent (12:30 PM EDT)

Location: Akron Kent www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected] Aaron Jacobs Governor of New Hampshire press office [email protected]

Doors open 10:00 AM (Akron) and 11:30 AM (Kent)

Saturday, Sep. 17 2:45 PM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Ohio for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laying out the stakes of the 8 Nov election for millennial voters and emphasizing Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans

Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open: 1:45 PM

Saturday, Sep. 17 – Sunday, Sep. 18 First Couple and Hillary Clinton at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation awards dinner – Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 46th Annual Legislative Conference, themed ‘Defining the Moment – Building the Movement’. Day four includes Phoenix Awards Dinner (6:00 PM EDT), including seventh and final keynote from President Barack Obama (with First Lady Michelle Obama attending), while awardees include Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (inaugural Trailblazer Award), Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel (first ever Congressional Black Caucus Founder’s Award), Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge (Barbara Jordan Award), Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, and CEO Robert Smith (CBCF Chair’s Award), and Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church (Congressional Black Caucus Chair’s Award). Trevor Noah and Sanaa Lathan co-emcee

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC http://www.cbcfinc.org/ https://twitter.com/CBCFInc #CBCFALC16

Contacts: CBCF media [email protected] 1 202 263 2800

President Obama delivers remarks at 9:10 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media, in-town travel pool gather time 7:55 PM EDT – North Doors of the Palm Room

Sunday, Sep. 18 9:00 AM ‘Meet The Press’ on NBC – ‘Meet The Press’, Chuck Todd hosts the Sunday morning public affairs broadcast featuring interviews with U.S. and world leaders, and analyzing the political events of the week with journalists and experts. Guests this week expected to include Ohio Governor John Kasich

Location: TBD http://www.nbcuni.com/ https://twitter.com/meetthepress #MTP

Contacts: Erika Masonhall NBC News Communications [email protected] 1 212 664 3230

Sunday, Sep. 18 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Ted Strickland campaign for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic candidate for Senate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland campaign in Ohio for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laying out the stakes of the 8 Nov election for millennial voters and emphasizing Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans

Location: Cleveland State University, 1717 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 9:45 AM

Sunday, Sep. 18 10:30 AM Cleveland Browns host statue unveiling ceremony – Cleveland Browns host statue unveiling ceremony prior to home opener. Participants include Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown, Emcee and voice of the Cleveland Browns Jim Donovan, and Dee and Jimmy Haslam

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, University Hospitals Gate, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/Browns

Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175

Sunday, Sep. 18 4:00 PM John Lithgow campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor John Lithgow (‘3rd Rock from the Sun’) campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he lays out the stakes of November’s election, urge Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and ask them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.’ Lithgow focuses on how young people can get involved in the campaign and how ‘Clinton and Kaine’s agenda would improve their lives, including their plan to make college debt-free for all Americans’ at a canvass kick-off event

Location: 14600 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

Sunday, Sep. 18 – Tuesday, Sep. 20 NAWBO Women’s Business Conference – National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) 2016 National Women’s Business Conference. Keynotes speakers include Delivering Happiness CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of Jenn Lim, scholar, humanitarian, and motivational speaker Dr Tererai Trent, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul, and Iowa Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds

Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.nawbo.org https://twitter.com/NAWBONational

Contacts: NAWBO communications [email protected] 1 818 772 9555

Monday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur presents four Congressional Gold Medals to Korean War veterans – Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, along with representatives of the Smithsonian Museum, Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, Lorain Historical Society and Lorain Arts Council, presents the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award, to Miquel Berlingeri, Carlos Montes, Julio Santiago-Montanez, and Francisco Colon, four members of the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment in recognition of their pioneering military service

Location: Lorain Historical Society, Carnegie Library, 329 W. 10th Street, Lorain, OH Lorain www.kaptur.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarcyKaptur

Contacts: John Edgell Office Rep. Marcy Kaptur [email protected] 1 202 225 4146

Monday, Sep. 19 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768

