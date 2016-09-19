BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Kantele Franko is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

LOOKALIKE GUNS-REAL CRIMES

Pellet or BB guns can so closely resemble the real thing as to be practically indistinguishable — it’s one reason why some criminals gravitate toward them. Plus, they’re cheap and easy to get. As Ohio authorities investigate the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy who officers said pulled a realistic-looking BB gun from his waistband, law enforcement agencies are grappling with the use of toy or replica firearms in very real crimes. By Michael Rubinkam. SENT: 750 words by noon, photos.

HEROIN OVERDOSES-POLICE CHIEF

NEWTOWN — The police chief in a village of some 2,700 people in the eastern Cincinnati suburbs finds himself with a high-profile role in Ohio’s battle against heroin. Chief Thomas Synan leads a county task force that was swamped by a sudden spike in Cincinnati-area overdoses, prompting him to challenge the state’s governor to take action. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

POLITICS OF PAIN-OHIO

COLUMBUS — As Ohio’s accidental overdose epidemic rose toward a record high, an army of lobbyists representing makers of prescription painkillers poured more than $1 million into state-level political campaigns in Ohio. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 590 words.

LIFESAVER REUNION

COLUMBUS — A Columbus police officer was taken by surprise when he met an Ohio man he saved from drowning nearly 20 years ago. SENT: 250 words.

COLLEGE CREDIT COURSES

COLUMBUS — A statewide program in Ohio that offers free college credit to middle- and high-schoolers may save parents and students money, but taxpayers in school districts will be left with the tab. SENT: 300 words.

INMATE-PAIN LAWSUIT

A former inmate has won $3 million in a lawsuit against an Ohio prison after the state failed to file an answer for several years. SENT: 260 words.

__ FBN–BROWNS-JIM BROWN STATUE: The Cleveland Browns have unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown 51 years after he retired.

— ETCHING PLANT-SAFETY FINE: Federal safety inspectors are recommending that a Cleveland etching company face $256,000 in penalties for safety and health violations.

__ CLEVELAND AIRPORT-GRANT: The Federal Aviation Administration is giving Cleveland Hopkins International Airport an $8 million grant to prevent the recurrence of runway de-icing problems that resulted in unsafe conditions at the airport over the winter.

__ CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS: A new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau says Ohio ranks fourth in the nation in the number of catalytic converter thefts stolen from vehicles

__ FALL PREVENTION AWARENESS: Ohio authorities are urging residents to help raise awareness of the risks of falling, a particular threat to the state’s increasing older population.

