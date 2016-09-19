Police officer meets Ohio man he saved nearly 20 years ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus police officer was taken by surprise when he met an Ohio man he saved from drowning nearly 20 years ago.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cwjlUz ) reports that both Christopher Jones and officer James Poole were overcome with emotion Friday when they met for the first time since the 1997 incident.

The 24-year-old Jones says he had commented on the police division’s Facebook page after he saw a photo of Poole. Jones recognized his name as the officer who pulled him from a swimming pool when he was 5 years old.

He was then contacted by the division to organize a surprise reunion. Jones had his 5-year-old daughter with him when he met Poole.

Poole says he never thought he’d be thanked years later.