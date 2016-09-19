Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 18.

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 18 9:00 AM ‘Meet The Press’ on NBC – ‘Meet The Press’, Chuck Todd hosts the Sunday morning public affairs broadcast featuring interviews with U.S. and world leaders, and analyzing the political events of the week with journalists and experts. Guests this week expected to include Ohio Governor John Kasich

Location: TBD http://www.nbcuni.com/ https://twitter.com/meetthepress #MTP

Contacts: Erika Masonhall NBC News Communications [email protected] 1 212 664 3230

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 18 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Ted Strickland campaign for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic candidate for Senate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland campaign in Ohio for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laying out the stakes of the 8 Nov election for millennial voters and emphasizing Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans

Location: Cleveland State University, 1717 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 9:45 AM

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 18 10:30 AM Cleveland Browns host statue unveiling ceremony – Cleveland Browns host statue unveiling ceremony prior to home opener. Participants include Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown, Emcee and voice of the Cleveland Browns Jim Donovan, and Dee and Jimmy Haslam

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, University Hospitals Gate, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/Browns

Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 18 4:00 PM John Lithgow campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor John Lithgow (‘3rd Rock from the Sun’) campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he lays out the stakes of November’s election, urge Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and ask them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.’ Lithgow focuses on how young people can get involved in the campaign and how ‘Clinton and Kaine’s agenda would improve their lives, including their plan to make college debt-free for all Americans’ at a canvass kick-off event

Location: 14600 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 18 – Tuesday, Sep. 20 NAWBO Women’s Business Conference – National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) 2016 National Women’s Business Conference. Keynotes speakers include Delivering Happiness CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of Jenn Lim, scholar, humanitarian, and motivational speaker Dr Tererai Trent, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul, and Iowa Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds

Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.nawbo.org https://twitter.com/NAWBONational

Contacts: NAWBO communications [email protected] 1 818 772 9555

——————–

Monday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur presents four Congressional Gold Medals to Korean War veterans – Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, along with representatives of the Smithsonian Museum, Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, Lorain Historical Society and Lorain Arts Council, presents the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award, to Miquel Berlingeri, Carlos Montes, Julio Santiago-Montanez, and Francisco Colon, four members of the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment in recognition of their pioneering military service

Location: Lorain Historical Society, Carnegie Library, 329 W. 10th Street, Lorain, OH Lorain www.kaptur.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarcyKaptur

Contacts: John Edgell Office Rep. Marcy Kaptur [email protected] 1 202 225 4146

——————–

Monday, Sep. 19 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Friday, Sep. 23 CWRU: National Center for Regenerative Medicine Cancer Stem Cell Conference

Location: Hilton Downtown Cleveland, 1111 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.ncrm.us/ncrm/default.aspx

Contacts: Charlene Mitchell NCRM – MSC conference [email protected] 1 216 368 4928

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Summit

Location: Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.gsmiweb.com/ https://twitter.com/3dPAM #3DPAM

Contacts: GSMI [email protected] 1 888 409 4418

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Annual Great Lakes Restoration Conference

Location: Sandusky, OH Sandusky http://www.healthylakes.org/ https://twitter.com/healthylakes

Contacts: Jordan Lubetkin Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition [email protected] 1 734 887 7109

_____

