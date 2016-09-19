Trial begins for dad charged in toddler’s starvation death

CINCINNATI (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man who could face the death penalty if convicted in the death of his 2-year-old daughter who weighed 13 pounds when she died of starvation and blunt-force injury has begun with jury selection.

A Hamilton County court official says jury selection started Monday in 34-year-old Glen Bates’ trial. The Cincinnati man has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and child endangerment in the March 2015 death of Glenara Bates.

Glenara’s mother, 30-year-old Andrea Bradley, has pleaded not guilty to the same counts. Authorities say Glenara was beaten and had belt and bite marks, among other injuries. Both Bates and Bradley have rejected proposed plea deals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an average 2-year-old girl weighs twice what Glenara did.