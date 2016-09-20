The Latest: Officer who shot boy met performance standards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Ohio (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Records show the Ohio officer who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy while investigating a reported armed robbery last week met or exceeded standards in a recent performance evaluation.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained Officer Bryan Mason’s performance ratings from May through a public records request.

The evaluation notes that Mason maintains composure under stress and demonstrates “exceptional verbal skills” in defusing “potentially hostile situations.”

Columbus police say Mason repeatedly shot Tyre (ty-REE’) King on Wednesday night after the teen ran from investigators and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Mason, a nine-year veteran of the force, is on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. The head of the local police union says Mason did what he had to do in that situation.

___

3 p.m.

Demonstrators are calling for an independent investigation of the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old Ohio boy and urging Columbus police to spend more on violence prevention programs.

Over 100 people rallied Monday outside Columbus City Hall, then delivered a list of demands. Some said the veteran officer who shot Tyre (teye-REE’) King should face homicide charges.

Police say Tyre was repeatedly shot Wednesday night after he ran from an officer investigating a reported armed robbery and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real firearm. No one else was hurt.

The head of the local police union says the officer did what he had to do in that situation.

Authorities say the pending police investigation will be presented for a grand jury to decide whether charges are merited.

___

2 p.m.

A private examination of the body of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Columbus police finds he was shot three times.

Police have said Tyre (teye-REE’) King was shot multiple times Sept. 14 after he ran from an officer investigating a reported armed robbery and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Rich Weiner (WY’-nur), says police cannot comment on the examination pending the release of the official coroner’s report. The investigation is ongoing.

The corner in Franklin County, home to Columbus, has said Tyre’s autopsy was complete but she’s not yet released details, including where he was shot.

Attorneys for Tyre’s family say Francisco Diaz, a medical examiner from Michigan, conducted the review Sunday at a funeral home.

___

11:30 a.m.

A defense attorney has raised concerns about the “prejudicial” effect of releasing the juvenile records of a 19-year-old robbery suspect linked to the Ohio boy who was shot fatally by Columbus police last week.

Demetrius Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre (teye-REE’) King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.

Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.

Columbus police arrested Braxton on a robbery charge Saturday.

Judge Eileen Paley granted defense attorney Marcus Ross’ request to waive Braxton’s initial court appearance Monday after he raised the records issue. She set a Sept. 27 hearing.

Braxton remains held without bond.