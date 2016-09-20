Former House speaker joins Washington law and lobbying firm

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former House Speaker John Boehner (BAY’nur) has a new Washington job, joining a prominent law and lobbying firm.

Washington-based Squire Patton Boggs says Boehner will be a strategic adviser for clients and focus on global business development for the international law firm. It says Boehner won’t be a lobbyist.

The 66-year-old southwest Ohio native served nearly 25 years in Congress before resigning last October. He is barred by federal law from lobbying for one year.

Boehner was a small businessman after earning a degree in business administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

The firm also will have several longtime Boehner aides on its staff and includes former U.S. Sens. Trent Lott of Mississippi and John Breaux of Louisiana and Boehner’s former Republican House colleague, Jack Kingston of Georgia.