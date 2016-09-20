Cleveland bicycling advocate struck by car in Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Cleveland cycling advocate who was riding her bicycle to Seattle was critically injured when she was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the woman was struck from behind while traveling at highway speeds on Sunday afternoon between Coram and West Glacier.

Bike Cleveland executive director Jacob VanSickle says group co-founder Shelli Snyder suffered a fractured skull along with arm and leg injuries. She had surgery on Sunday evening at Kalispell Regional Medical Center and was hospitalized in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

Trooper John Underwood says the driver of the car was a Montana man heading to West Glacier. The crash is still under investigation.

VanSickle says Snyder was moving to Seattle and was using her trip as a fundraiser for Bike Cleveland.