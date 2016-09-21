JPMorgan CEO to talk about fighting poverty in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — The chairman and chief executive officer of the largest bank in the U.S. will talk about how to fight poverty this week in Cincinnati.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive Jamie Dimon is the keynote speaker at the Cincinnati Works 20th anniversary luncheon Wednesday at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Cincinnati Works helps job seekers below the federal poverty line find employment and become economically self-sufficient. The JPMorgan Chase Foundation has contributed more than $500,000 to the nonprofit since 2008.

The theme of the event is drawing connections between poverty and the city’s economy. A spokesman for Dimon says the CEO will speak about wage inequality and skills development.