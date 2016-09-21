Officials estimate 650,00 attended Cincinnati’s Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police estimate 650,000 people attended the city’s annual Oktoberfest Zinzinnati over the weekend, tying previous attendance records.

The event celebrated its 40th anniversary this year and ran from Friday through Sunday.

The number of attendees this year ties with estimated attendance records set in 2014 and 2015. Transit officials say the weekend also saw a boom in streetcar ridership. The Cincinnati Bell Connector recorded about 29,000 rides.

The event put on by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber had been moved from its usual Fifth Street location to a new spot at Second and Third Streets.

No police incidents were reported during the event.

Next year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is scheduled for Sept. 15-17.