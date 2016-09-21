Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 9:00 AM Ohio AFL-CIO 30th Biennial Constitutional Convention – Ohio AFL-CIO 30th Biennial Constitutional Convention, with speeches from National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Democratic Senate candidate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland

Location: Hilton Cleveland Downtown, 100 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://ohioaflcio.com/

Contacts: Mike Gillis Ohio AFL-CIO 1 216 334 9068

* Trumka and Strickland speak at 1:00 pm

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 9:30 AM Cleveland Development, Planning & Sustainability Committee meeting

Location: Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Michael O’Malley Office of the Council [email protected] 1 216 664 6137

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 10:00 AM Ohio Mayors launch ‘Ohio Cities Together’ bus tour – Ohio Mayors campaign for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, launching the ‘Ohio Cities Together’ bus tour to ’emphasize Clinton’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.’ Events include a press conference at Fifth Third Plaza, Corner of Patterson and Monument, Dayton (10:00 AM EDT), and events at Cross Keys Tavern, 19 East Main Street, Chillicothe (12:15 PM EDT); Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati (3:00 PM EDT); and Ohio Together office 42 W High Street, Springfield (5:45 PM EDT)

Location: Chillicothe Cincinnati Dayton Springfield www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 11:00 AM Toledo local officials, leaders and auto works ‘hold Trump accountable for refusing to support auto rescue’ – Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, County Commissioner Pete Gerken, UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower, and Chairman of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Toledo Cedric Brock hold press conference conference in advance of Donald Trump’s visit to ‘hold him accountable for saying he would have been fine letting the auto industry go bankrupt and to criticize Trump’s running mate Mike Pence for repeatedly opposing the auto rescue, including as recently as last week in a Toledo television interview’

Location: UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Media planning to cover the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 11:30 AM Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor delivers remarks at Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon – Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor delivers remarks at Ohio State University Farm Science Review’s Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon, with Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake and Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences Dean Dr. Lonnie King

Location: Molly Caren Agricultural Center,135 OH-38, London, OH London www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh

Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 1:00 PM Swing state poll on benefit cuts released during launch of campaign in support of Social Security – Americans United for Change President Brad Woodhouse and Alliance for Retired Americans Executive Director Richard Fiesta announce new six-figure campaign in five election swing states (Wisconsin, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida) in support of Social Security, and release new Public Policy Polling survey on voter appetite for cutting benefits via press conference call with PPP Director Tom Jensen

Location: TBD www.americansunitedforchange.org https://twitter.com/AU4Change

Contacts: Jeremy Funk Americans United For Change [email protected] 1 202 470 5878

DIAL-IN: (408) 520-2444 PIN: 551877

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 3:30 PM Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education meeting

Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 3:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments and providing reporters with an opportunity to ask Sen. Portman about the news of the day

Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 202 224 5190

To participate, please send an email to [email protected] for call-in information

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 4:00 PM Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship ‘Pros Fore Patients’ returns – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship ‘Pros Fore Patients’ returns. The special program is designed to ‘celebrate the tournament’s support of Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the more than $5.7 million that has been raised for pediatric cancer treatment and research since the tournament began in 2007’, highlighting children who are battling, or have battled, pediatric cancer at Nationwide Children’s

Location: Ohio State University Golf Club, 3605 Tremont Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ncc-golf.com/

Contacts: Thomas Sprouse Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship [email protected] 1 614 889 6791

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 6:00 PM Ohio EPA and Portsmouth Local Air Agency discuss landfill gas power station request – Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Portsmouth Local Air Agency hold a meeting to explain a request from Bio-Energy to build a landfill gas power station at the Rumpke Brown County Landfill. The proposed facility would produce electric power using gas generated by the landfill

Location: Georgetown Village Council Chambers, 301 S. Main St., Georgetown, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: Heather Lauer Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Central and Southeast Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 644 2160

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Friday, Sep. 23 CWRU: National Center for Regenerative Medicine Cancer Stem Cell Conference

Location: Hilton Downtown Cleveland, 1111 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.ncrm.us/ncrm/default.aspx

Contacts: Charlene Mitchell NCRM – MSC conference [email protected] 1 216 368 4928

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Summit

Location: Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.gsmiweb.com/ https://twitter.com/3dPAM #3DPAM

Contacts: GSMI [email protected] 1 888 409 4418

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Annual Great Lakes Restoration Conference

Location: Sandusky, OH Sandusky http://www.healthylakes.org/ https://twitter.com/healthylakes

Contacts: Jordan Lubetkin Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition [email protected] 1 734 887 7109

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 7:55 AM NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes – NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes. Speakers today include Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, Republican Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Andy Barr, Bill Huizenga, Sean Duffy, Randy Neugebauer, Kevin Brady and French Hill, and Democratic Reps. Joyce Beatty and Maxine Waters

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC http://www.nafcu.org https://twitter.com/NAFCU #NAFCUCaucus

Contacts: Patty Briotta NAFCU Director of Public Relations [email protected] 1 703 842 2820 1 703 200 4600

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 12:00 PM Ohio State Fire Council meeting

Location: Division of State Fire Marshal, 8895 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 1:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds a campaign rally in Toledo * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Stranahan Theater & Great Hall, 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, OH Toledo www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again [email protected] 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open 10:00 AM

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 1:30 PM 2016 Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame Awards and Ceremony – 2016 Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame Awards and Ceremony. Speakers include Ohio Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline T. Williams, State Fire Marshal Larry Flowers, and Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born

Location: Division of State Fire Marshal, 8895 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 3:00 PM Congressional leaders at dedication of Thomas Edison statue in the U.S. Capitol – Statue of late scientist and inventor Thomas Edison dedicated in National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol, with participants including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader Nancy Leader, and members of the Ohio delegation * The statue will represent the state of Ohio, the birthplace and childhood home of Edison, as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection. Each state is given two representatives, with Edison’s statue joining that of President James Garfield and replacing that of Governor William Allen

Location: National Statuary Hall, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC www.speaker.gov https://twitter.com/SpeakerRyan

Contacts: AshLee Strong House Speaker press [email protected] 1 202 225 0600

All media interested in covering the event should contact their respective congressional media gallery. Media with equipment may access the room at 12:00 p.m. ET for setup. All media equipment must be pre-set by 1:00 p.m. ET for the security sweep

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 5:30 PM Public hearing to discuss Columbus Division of Police’s body camera policy and implementation – Columbus Public Safety Committee Chair Mitchell J. Brown and Council President Zach Klein hold public hearing to discuss the Columbus Division of Police’s body camera policy and implementation

Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council [email protected] 1 614 645 5530

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 7:00 PM University of Dayton host talk with Lawrence Lessig – University of Dayton host talk with Lawrence Lessig on ‘The Importance of the First Presidential Debate’

Location: Kennedy Union Ballroom, 300 College Park Ave, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton [email protected] 1 937 229 3256

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Ohio DNR Conservation Farm Family Awards – Ohio Dept of Natural Resources Conservation Farm Family Awards at the annual Farm Science Review, recognizing five farming families ‘for their exemplary efforts in conserving soil, water, woodlands, wildlife and other natural resources on their farmland’

Location: Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 OH-38, London, OH London http://ohiodnr.gov/

Contacts: Stephanie Leis ODNR [email protected] 1 614 265 6860

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 – Saturday, Sep. 24 National Association for College Admission Counseling National Conference – National Association for College Admission Counseling National Conference: professional development event for college counseling and admission professionals

Location: The Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.nacacconference.org

Contacts: NACAC [email protected] 1 703 299 6807

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 – Saturday, Sep. 24 2015 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – 2015 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship’s ‘First Shot to Fight Cancer’ marking start of annual tournament *Andrew Loupe won the championship in 2015

Location: 3605 Tremont Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ncc-golf.com/

Contacts: Thomas Sprouse Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship [email protected] 1 614 889 6791

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 Old Dominon begin headline North American tour

Location: House of Blues, 308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/OldDominion

Contacts: Ebie McFarland EB Media PR [email protected] 615-327-3259

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 22 Chelsea Clinton campaigns for mother Hillary in Ohio and Michigan – Chelsea Clinton campaigns for her mother, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in Ohio and Michigan, where she lays out the stakes of November’s election for Ohio and Michigan families and highlights her mom’s ‘belief that we are stronger together when the economy works for everyone – not just those at the top’. Agenda includes an organizing event in Toledo, OH, before traveling to Michigan where she attends a Women for Hillary event at Richard App Gallery, 910 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI (4:15 PM EDT) and a Students for Hillary event at Michigan State University, 49 Abbott Road, East Lansing, MI (7:10 PM EDT)

Location: Grand Rapids East Lansing www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 3:30 PM (Grand Rapids) 6:30 PM (East Lansing)

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio