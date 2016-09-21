Filings show GOP convention committee exceeded $64M goal

CLEVELAND (AP) — New elections filings show a local nonpartisan host committee for the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland exceeded its $64 million fundraising goal, despite being a few million short the week of the event.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2d5RQ52 ) reports the Cleveland 2016 Host Committee reported raising $65.7 million in cash and in-kind contributions to cover costs related to the convention held in July. That was disclosed in a filing Monday with the Federal Elections Commission.

Contributions include a $1.5 million donation from top GOP donor Sheldon Adelson that was recorded more than a month after the convention ended. The committee had asked Adelson to help close a $6 million shortfall.

The committee reported $3.9 million in cash on hand, and nearly $959,000 in remaining obligations.

Committee officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

