Ohio’s new Thomas Edison statue dedicated at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A statue of inventor and Ohio native Thomas Edison has been dedicated at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The bronze statue of Edison holding a light bulb was unveiled at the National Statuary Hall in a ceremony Wednesday.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger told the audience Edison was “a man who inspired us to dream big, set lofty goals” and not settle for failure.

Each state can display two notable figures at the hall. Ohio officials decided in 2010 to replace a statue of former Gov. William Allen, who supported Southern slave owners. Ohio voters chose Edison over other historical figures, such as aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright.

The statue was first displayed in Edison’s hometown of Milan (MY’-lan).

Ohio’s other statue is of former President James Garfield.