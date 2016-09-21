The Latest: Trump calls for expanded use of ‘stop-and-frisk’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

3:47 p.m.

Donald Trump is calling for the expanded use of “stop-and-frisk,” a police tactic that a federal judge has ruled can be discriminatory against minorities.

Asked during a Fox News town hall taping how he would stop violence in the black community, Trump pointed to the tactic that gives police the ability to stop and search anyone they deem suspicious.

He says he would “do stop-and-frisk” because it is “proactive.” He adds that the procedure “worked incredibly well” in New York City.

The use of stop-and-frisk expanded exponentially under former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, drawing complaints from minority communities who were disproportionately targeted and deepening tensions between communities and police.

A federal court ruled in 2013 that the city’s use of the tactic was excessive and unconstitutional. New York has since scaled it back.

___

3:53 p.m.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is getting a boost from former cast members on “The West Wing.”

Clinton’s campaign said the actors will participate in organizing events in Ohio on Saturday and Sunday. Scheduled to attend are Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack.

The group will appear in the Mahoning Valley, Cleveland, Sandusky and Toledo as they encourage voters to register.

“The West Wing” was a political drama created by Aaron Sorkin that aired on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

Clinton is not participating in those events.

___

3:41 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is urging union workers to “stage an intervention” for friends and family considering voting for Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential candidate asked members of the Laborers International Union of North America to volunteer for her campaign, saying “the choice for working families has never been clearer.”

The union represents 12 million construction and public services employees. They endorsed Clinton during her primary contests against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Clinton spoke by videoconference to the group’s annual conference on Wednesday. She’s also campaigning in Orlando.

___

3:40 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. is defending a tweet comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned candy.

Trump Jr. said Wednesday in Salt Lake City that his tweet was spurred by his concern as a father about inadequate vetting of people coming into the United States. His remarks came during a visit with editorial boards from the Mormon-owned Deseret News and KSL-TV.

Trump Jr. said “We’ve seen what’s going on in Europe. We can’t be naive to that and pretend that’s not happening there,”

Trump Jr. has been widely criticized for his posting this week. It showed a bowl of Skittles, a multicolored candy, and asked: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?”

___

3:20 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is stressing her support for people with disabilities.

At a campaign event Wednesday, Clinton pledged to “build an inclusive economy that welcomes people with disabilities.” She was speaking at the Frontline Outreach Family and Youth Center in Orlando, Florida.

Clinton promised to provide more job opportunities and to get rid of the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities. She also promised to make colleges and universities more accessible and to provide more support for people with autism.

Clinton did not directly mention Republican opponent Donald Trump, though she did repeat her campaign mantra that “love trumps hate.”

Clinton’s campaign and her supporters have highlighted a video of Trump appearing to mock a disabled reporter, which has drawn strong reaction from voters in focus groups and other forums.

___

2:55 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says recent police-involved shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina, add two more names “to a long list of African-Americans killed by police officers.”

She says “it’s unbearable and it needs to become intolerable.”

But Clinton, at a campaign event Wednesday in Florida, also noted that many police chiefs are committed to reforms. And she credited police officers for showing courage and skill in responding to attacks in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota during the weekend.

Clinton says America is safer “when communities respect the police and the police respect communities.”

___

2:10 p.m.

Donald Trump says that he’s planning to add nine names to the list of men and women he says he’ll pick from to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court.

The Republican presidential nominee said during an appearance at an Ohio church on Wednesday that he’s planning to expand the list that he unveiled in May to 20 names from 11.

Trump has sometimes wavered in his language, saying at times that he’d pick directly from the list and at others that his picks would be similar.

But he says now that he “will pick from that group of 20 people.”

Trump is also railing against Republicans who are withholding their support from him, saying they “should be ashamed of themselves” because the Supreme Court is at stake.

___

1:48 p.m.

Hillary Clinton’s communications director says the candidate is preparing for the “different Trumps” that could show up at the first debate.

Jennifer Palmieri told reporters Wednesday that the Democratic nominee’s campaign thinks Republican Donald Trump “may be aggressive or he may lay back.” She added: “That’s hard to game out.”

Clinton and Trump meet at the first debate Monday night. Clinton is appearing in Florida Wednesday, but has no campaign events scheduled in the coming days as she prepares for the debate. Palmieri declined to say who is playing Trump in their practice sessions.

Palmieri said the campaign is concerned that Clinton and Trump will be judged differently, saying “my biggest concern continues to be a low bar set for him on expectations.”