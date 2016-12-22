AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

UPCOMING THURSDAY:

GORILLA TURNS 60

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The nation's oldest living gorilla turns 60 at the Columbus Zoo after recent surgery to remove a malignant tumor. Her longevity is putting a spotlight on the medical care, nutrition and up-to-date therapeutic techniques that are helping lengthen zoo animals' lives.

TOP STORIES:

BIG DATA-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio is making plans to restructure its vast stores of government data so they can be mined for possible solutions to the state's most complex problems. That includes infant mortality, opiate addiction, illiteracy and unemployment.

CLEVELAND POLICE SETTLEMENT

CLEVELAND — The independent monitor overseeing an agreement to reform the Cleveland police department said in a federal court filing this week that he will ask a federal judge to address the city's failure to create a detailed plan on how it will invest in equipment like cruisers and in-car computers to modernize a department that lags behind other cities.

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich rejects mercy for the first inmate scheduled for execution next year under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.

ALSO:

DEATH PENALTY-DNA TESTING

COLUMBUS — A divided Ohio Supreme Court sides with a death row inmate seeking DNA testing on a cigarette butt found near the scene of the 1990 double murder that led to his sentence.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION-OHIO

COLUMBUS — The state handed out $23 million in tax credits this week to help rehabilitate 33 historic buildings throughout Ohio, but a proposal now in the hands of the governor would eliminate another special state tax-credit program for huge preservation projects.

NATIVITY SCENES FIGHT

BELEN, N.M. — Annual disputes over erecting displays celebrating the birth of Jesus on public land continue to pit residents of some cities around the country against advocacy groups pushing separation of church and state.

IN BRIEF:

— DUPONT-C8 LAWSUITS: A federal jury says DuPont should pay $2 million to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon.

— GAS EXPLOSION-FIRE: Firefighters have contained a fire that resulted after a gas line explosion in central Ohio.

— MISSING OFFICIAL: Investigators say they’ve found blood inside the vehicle and office of a missing township trustee in northeast Ohio

— DRUG SCOURGE-POLICE PHOTOS: A judge in Ohio has given relatives custody of a 4-year-old boy shown in police photos sitting in the backseat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped in the front after overdosing on heroin and fentanyl.

— BUDDHIST TEMPLE-ARSON: Authorities say a young Ohio man long suspected of setting a dumpster fire that spread and badly damaged a Buddhist temple has been arrested after a lengthy investigation.

— OHIO VOTING: The state elections chief says Ohio will ring in the new year by starting online voter registration.

— GENDER SEGREGATION LAWSUIT: The University of Cincinnati has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a student who said she was told she had to sit and work with other female students and not with male students in a physics lab.

— STRANGER GIFTS CHRISTMAS CASH: Several patrons at an Ohio self-service laundry facility say they were sweetly surprised when a stranger handed them holiday cards, then stunned to discover the gift inside — a $100 bill in each card.

— FOUL SMELL COLUMBUS: Columbia Gas of Ohio was unable to find the source of an obnoxious odor that spurred nearly 1,000 calls from central Ohio residents complaining about the phantom smell.

— COUNCILWOMAN BRIBERY CHARGE: A motion to dismiss bribery charges filed against a Summit County councilwoman has been denied by a federal judge in Ohio.

— POLICE OFFICER INJURED: Police in Dayton say doctors believe quick thinking by an officer and a tourniquet kit likely saved the life of another officer struck by a motorist on Interstate 75 last week.

— DRIVER OVERDOSES-PEDESTRIAN INJURED: A Cincinnati auto mechanic has suffered life-threatening injuries when police say a 36-year-old motorist overdosed on heroin, lost control of his vehicle and struck the man.

