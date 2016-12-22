Ohio governor rejects mercy for killer of 3-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has rejected mercy for the first inmate scheduled for execution next year under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.

The governor also delayed the execution of Ronald Phillips by one month following a federal judge’s order last week that temporarily put executions on hold.

Phillips is now scheduled for execution on Feb. 15. He would be the first inmate put to death in Ohio in three years.

Kasich turned down Phillips’ request for mercy on Wednesday. Phillips was sentenced to die for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Kasich also granted a short reprieve to death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled to die in February but now set for April 12.