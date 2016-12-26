Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 25.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
——————–
Sunday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
——————–
Tuesday, Dec. 27 11:30 AM Hamilton Board of County Commissioners special meeting – Hamilton Board of County Commissioners special meeting, to convene an executive session in accordance with RC 121.22 (G)(3) to conduct a conference with an attorney for the public body concerning the subject of MSD
Location: 138 East Court St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH
Contacts: Jacqueline Panioto Hamilton County, OH [email protected] 1 513 946 4414
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio