AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

___

TOP STORIES:

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s prisons agency is trying to obtain a drug that could reverse the lethal injection process if needed by stopping the effects of another drug previously used in problematic executions. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 730 words, photo.

WITH:

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO-THE LATEST

CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTING RETRIAL

CINCINNATI — A prosecutor removes himself from the retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder for shooting an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 360 words, photos.

DEAD SONS-MOTHER CHARGED

BELLEFONTAINE — A judge is delaying the trial of a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them. SENT: 230 words, photo.

FOOD AND FARM-EDIBLE CRICKETS

WILLISTON, Vt. — Farmers are raising alternative livestock that they say are more ecologically sound than meat but that are sure to bug some people out: crickets. Interest in edible insects was fueled by a 2013 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. By Lisa Rathke. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

FBN–OBIT-DAVID MODELL

OWNINGS MILL, Md. — David Modell, the son of former Baltimore Ravens owner Arthur Modell and onetime president of the team, has died. He was 55. By David Ginsburg. SENT: 580 words.

IN BRIEF:

— SUPREME COURT-REVOKING CITIZENSHIP: The Supreme Court says it will hear an appeal from an immigrant who was stripped of U.S. citizenship for lying about the circumstances that brought her to this country.

— RIGHT TO DIE-DC: Two Republicans in Congress have introduced a resolution that would stop the District of Columbia from allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the help of a doctor.

— TUBERCULOSIS-OHIO HOSPITAL: Health officials say people at a northeastern Ohio hospital late last year may have been exposed to tuberculosis through a visitor who was later diagnosed with the airborne bacterial infection.

— NEW HISTORIC LANDMARKS-OHIO: The site where the Ohio National Guard shot and killed four Kent State University students during a protest on May 4, 1970, is among three new National Historic Landmarks in Ohio.

— CATHOLIC CHARITIES-EMBEZZLEMENT: A former employee involved with managing funds for Cleveland Catholic Charities has admitted embezzling more than $2 million.

— ASIAN CARP-GREAT LAKES: Federal officials say they’ll continue efforts to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes, despite uncertainty about what Donald Trump might propose.

— OHIO FAMILY KILLED: The state is reviewing a request to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed in last year’s southern Ohio massacre of eight people.

— OFFICER DRAGGED: Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man is wanted on a felonious assault charge for hitting a police officer with a car and dragging the officer.

— FBN–BENGALS-JONES ARRESTED: The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month.

— LITTLE LEAGUE-MISSING MONEY: A Little League president near Akron is charged with felony theft and money laundering after investigators determined he used more than $27,000 in funds from the baseball program for his personal gain.

— CLASSMATE ASSAULT-SHOTS FIRED: Police in Akron are investigating a teenage boy’s claims that two high school classmates pistol-whipped him during a robbery this week and then fired the weapon at him as he fled.

— BODY FOUND-INFANT: A man and woman arrested in Ohio and accused of burying the man’s infant son in a shallow grave in southern Michigan have been sentenced.

— DEER-MUZZLELOADER SEASON-OHIO: The state says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season this month.

— DAYTON STREETLIGHTS: Officials say Dayton is poised to quadruple the number of LED streetlights posted in the western Ohio city over the next four years.

— RIG COUNT: The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. declined by six this week to 659.

___

