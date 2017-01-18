Utility to replace aging gas pipelines in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Dominion East Ohio has announced plans to replace more than 15,000 feet of the utility’s aging gas pipelines in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jxff50 ) the work will be split up into two projects totaling more than $3 million.

The projects are part of Dominion East Ohio’s $4 billion, 25-year Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement program. The PIR program seeks to overhaul more than 5,500 miles of the company’s 22,000-mile pipeline system.

The first project, slated to begin Jan. 23, involves replacing about 14,000 feet of 1929- and 1946-vintage bare steel pipe with corrosion-resistant plastic line.

The second project, projected for this summer, will switch out roughly 1,000 feet of 1938- and 1929-vintage bare steel pipe with both plastic line and coated steel line, respectively.

