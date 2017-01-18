Ex-coach at University of Dayton sentenced in fatal crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former University of Dayton coach who was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Authorities say Paul Ivkovich was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The 37-year-old Dayton man was charged after crashing his vehicle in Dayton in April 2015. Sharon Crawford, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

Investigators say Ivkovich’s blood alcohol content at the time was .227 percent. That’s nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Ivkovich was found guilty in December 2016.

A message seeking comment was left for Ivkovich’s attorney.

Ivkovich was the university’s strength and conditioning coach for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.