Lawsuit says housing authority discriminated against family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a housing authority in northeastern Ohio of wrongly discriminating by denying a family housing on the basis of disability.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2ivdENQ ) reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Youngstown filed the suit last week against the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority in Warren.

A message seeking comment was left at the authority’s offices Tuesday.

The lawsuit says authority employees refused to work with the family needing accommodations for the husband, who required dialysis treatment for diabetes and end-stage renal disease, and for a child with special needs.

The lawsuit stemmed from an investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It asks a judge to bar the authority from discriminating against applicants and seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

The lawsuit doesn’t identify the family.